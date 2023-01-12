Gradiente Infotainment to invest Rs. 1100 crores in Media and Entertainment industry

Gradiente Infotainment Limited (Gradiente), has embarked on a comprehensive need-of-the-hour expansion and diversification plan with a project outlay of INR 11 Billion (1,100 crores) into Media & Entertainment Industry. As a key and integral part of this strategic move, the company is setting up an Over-The-Top (OTT) platform and the Application has been developed and is ready for roll-out by the end of January 2023.

Mr. Vimal Raj Mathur, Chairman & Managing Director, Gradiente Infotainment pointed that, “Gradiente plans encompass infrastructural augmentation with new office buildings, a Digital Studio, licensed Software, fresh Content, Cyber Security, and more. The company is already in talks with foreign entertainment companies and studios for a possible collaboration and JV/JO, for the Digital Studio.”

He further added that, “Right now, Gradiente is pushing the right buttons and it is a company to watch-out in the next 3 years. It has the right vision and a mission plan that is perfectly aligned to current trends and the marketplace demands. It has all the right ingredients to become a Media & Entertainment powerhouse and can be a “Unicorn”, in the next 3 years.”

Gradiente is in the process of acquiring RDG Productions Private Limited, Mumbai, which is currently engaged in the production of movies, web-series, TV-serials etc., and has a track record of 12 years of operations with a huge subscriber base. The Entertainment Software of RDG is valued at INR 400 million, including 8 YouTube Channels having a subscriber base of 273,000 and 51,728,813 views, and includes an OTT platform framework. The Company is acquiring majority stake in RDG at an Enterprise Value of INR 100 million, by way of Equity Swap. RDG is currently headed by Mr. Rupesh D Gohil who has produced several famous movies in Telugu & Hindi like “Brahamalokam to Yamalokam via Bhoolokam”, “Cinema Choopistha Mava”, “Phas Gaye Yaaro”, etc. He has produced and producing several Serials in Hindi.”

“Gradiente plans to have a viewership of 600,000 in the first year and achieve a viewership of 13 million in 3 years in the OTT segment. It expects top-line to cross INR 5 billion in the same period and the market cap to be over INR 10 billion. The company expects to synergize its strengths and that of RDG to realise this core objective.” Mr. VR Mathur added.

The Company launched a ‘New Age Romance Movie’ (yet to be titled) with Star Film Director, Shri. Gottimukkala Venkata Rama Raju, who has directed movies like “Mallela Theeram Lo Sirimalle Puvvu” starring Kranthi, Sri Divya and “Oka Manasu” a romantic drama starring Niharika Konidela and Naga Shourya. His most recent Directorial endeavor - “Priyuraalu” - a romantic drama starring Prithvi Medavaram, Mounika Kalapala, Kaushik Reddy and Kamakshi Bhaskarla was released direct-to-streaming on SonyLIV and is a big hit Telugu Movie. The proposed new movie shall be completed in about six months and the production team shall comprise experienced and talented artists, musicians, singers, etc. This film shall be for theatrical, digital, satellite and OTT release.

Gradiente is likely to complete this movie at a cost of about Rs. 5 crores. The successful implementation of this movie shall pave the way for many more opportunities in the future. The company is also in talks with various OTT platforms for production of web-series which shall be multi-seasonal.

The Company has launched its Music Channel “Gradiente Music”. The company shall produce Music Video Albums, engaging top musicians from Bollywood. The first presentation is an album titled “Dhadkan” to be shot in exotic locales in India and abroad.

The Company is proposing to launch its News Channel “Gradiente NOW” by collaborating with popular news channels in India and abroad.

Gradiente Infotainment Limited, is proposing a tele-series with Doordarshan, and several other TV channels and OTT platforms in India and abroad.

Gradiente is currently engaged in Press Advertising, Ad-Films, Corporate Communications, Outdoor Advertising, Event Management and Production of Movies, Tele-Serials & Web-Series.

“The entire expansion is likely to be funded partly by private placement, preferential allotment, debt & ADRs. Currently, Gradiente is actively traded on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company completed its first round of funding by way of preferential allotment of 19,357,600 equity shares @ Rs. 10/- per share, thereby increasing its authorized capital to 42,000,000 shares & paid-up equity to 41,875,000 shares. Gradiente has plans to list on Nasdaq in the future.” Mathur said.