GOPIO celebrates Basant Panchami at India Center in Yangon, Myanmar

The Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) celebrated Basant Panchami at the India Center in Yangon, Myanmar. The event was attended by more than 100 people of Indian origin and was graced by the presence of H.E Ms Nabanita Chakrabarti, Deputy Chief of Mission as the chief guest.

The celebration included a traditional Sarswati Puja, followed by a dance performance by children. A quiz about Basant Panchami was also conducted, and an Antak Shari competition was held where participants sang patriotic songs. The event was particularly special as it coincided with India's Republic Day on January 26th.

The organizers also served delicious food that was specially designed for the occasion. GOPIO's efforts to promote Indian culture and heritage abroad were widely appreciated by the attendees.

This marks the first time in recent years that GOPIO has celebrated Basant Panchami in Myanmar, and the organization looks forward to many more such events in the future.

