GM Western Railway felicitates WR sportspersons for their outstanding performances in 2022-23

Western Railway’s talented sportspersons have achieved new milestones and brought laurels for the organization. Many sportspersons represented Indian Railways in Senior National Championships and have made us proud with podium finishes. Also, Western Railway Teams have participated in various disciplines of sports at All India Railway Championships and have come victorious. Ashok Kumar Misra – General Manager of Western Railway felicitated WR's sportspersons for their outstanding performance at a function held at Mahalaxmi Sports Ground on 14th January, 2023.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, GM Misra in his address to the athletes and sportspersons present at the felicitation ceremony emphasised that the players have given their best and competed with a spirit of sportsmanship, giving a tough competition to others. He said that sports is a commitment that all of us share not only towards our sportsmen, but also towards our youth. He also said that behind every great athlete is an inspiring coach or two. He congratulated and extended words of praise to the sports coaches and the Sports Staff of Western Railway Sports Association who have helped in planning and executing meticulous practice sessions. Misra said that this felicitation ceremony will motivate and encourage the players to excel and bring laurels of national and international merits.

Thakur added that GM WR felicitated several athletes and sportspersons for their exceptional achievements in the year 2022-23. Out of which were Ms. Navneet Kaur – Asian Games Champion (Women’s Hockey), Ms. Ruchita Vinerkar – Gold medallist, World Cup (Shooting), Ms. Rajeshwari Gaykwad – World Cup (Women’s Cricket), Himal Gusain – Gold medallist, International Rating Chess Tournament, Rahul Sangma – Bronze medallist, International Rating Chess Tournament and P. Suresh – Silver medallist, World Cup (Weightlifting), who represented India at international platforms & brought great laurels not only to the country but to Indian Railways as well. Misra also felicitated several National- Level sportspersons and the Para Athletes for their phenomenal performance in the year 2022-23. GM felicitated the Weightlifting Women’s Team, Weightlifting Men’s Team, Table Tennis Men’s Team, the Waterpolo Men’s Team and the Diving Team for their impressive achievements at the All India Railway Championship 2022-23. Western Railway is proud of its sportspersons and wish them success for their upcoming events & tournaments.

