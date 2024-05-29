GM, SWR Inspects Ongoing Redevelopment Works Of Mysuru Railway Station

Arvind Srivastava, General Manager, South Western Railway inspected the Mysuru Railway Station on May 27, 2024. He inspected the existing amenities for passengers and held discussions with the divisional authorities regarding development project at Mysuru Railway Station.

He focused on various aspects during his inspection like the condition of platforms, tracks, buildings, and other structures to ensure safety standards, cleanliness of the station premises, including platforms, waiting areas, restrooms, and surrounding areas, passengers facilities etc, during his course of inspection.

Later he inspected the New Goods Terminal at Mysuru, Metagalli Block station and Belgula Station, Additionally he surveyed the Mysuru station and yard and interacted with track maintainers and other front line staff.

Smt Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager and other senior officers of Mysuru Division were present during the inspection.