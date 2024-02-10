Giving wings to 5,000 more dreams: Reliance Foundation UG Scholarships 2023-24 results announced

Five thousand students have been selected from a country-wide application pool for the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2023-24, results for which were announced today. The scholarship, one of India’s largest, inclusive and diverse scholarship initiatives for higher education, awards undergraduate students a grant of up to Rs. 2 lakh and an opportunity to be part of its vibrant and enabling alumni network.

Across 35 states and UTs of India, 58,000 students studying at more than 5,500 educational institutions had applied for the scholarships. The final 5000 have been selected through a systematic merit-cum-means process. In addition to their performance in the aptitude test and their Grade 12 marks, 75% of the selected students have an annual household income of less than 2.5 lakh rupees.

To know the outcome of their application, applicants can visit www.reliancefoundation.org.

The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to support students in any stream of study to lift themselves, their communities and contribute to India’s future socio-economic development. It selects students on merit-cum-means basis and enables them in continuing their undergraduate studies without financial burden.

As part of its overarching vision for education, excellence and innovation, Reliance Foundation is constantly intensifying efforts to ensure the selection of a strong, diverse, merit-cum-means cohort of undergraduate students, unlock the potential of youth and take the nation to greater heights. Till date, 23,136 student scholarships have been awarded, out of which 48% are girls and 3,001 are students with disabilities.

This year’s cohort includes students from all subject streams including Commerce, Arts, Business/Management, Computer Applications, Science, Medicine, Law, Education, Hospitality, Architecture, Engineering/Technology and other undergraduate degrees.

Reliance has been awarding scholarships since 1996. Strengthening this commitment in December 2022, on the 90th birth anniversary of Reliance’s Founder-Chairman Shri. Dhirubhai Ambani, Mrs Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation Founder & Chairperson, announced that Reliance Foundation will award 50,000 scholarships over the next 10 years. This announcement on the 5000 selected scholars for 2023-24 takes forward Reliance’s consistent commitment to education and nurturing students towards building India’s future.