General Manager’s Safety Award for 9 Staff of Central Railway

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway felicitated 9 Central Railway staff i.e. 2 each from Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Solapur Division and 1 from Bhusaval Division with Safety Award in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on April 2, 2024.

The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the previous months. The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and cash of Rs.2000/-.

*Mumbai Division*

*1. Vinod Santosh Sapkale, Helper, Coaching Depot, CSMT, Mumbai division*, while on duty on 21.3.2024, during rolling out check of train no. 11010 at CSMT, platform no. 12, observed that the temperature of axle box no 8 of LHB Second Seating coach no. CR 196930 was found to be 95°C. The coach was declared unfit for train service and a potential mishap could be avoided due to his alertness and dedication

*2. Shahid Ansari, Junior Engineer(Electrical), Kalyan Loco Shed, Mumbai division*, while on inspection duty on 02.03.2024, noticed a one-inch crack in the stay plate of Loco No. 27118/WAG-7, which normally is not easily seen with the naked eye. When it was seen through the video scope, there was a crack of five to six inches. There have been several incidents of loco failure on the route due to such cracks. Ansari’s alertness and dedication towards duty has helped avert a possible mishap.

*Nagpur Division*

*3. Vivek Gajbhiye Deputy Station Manager, Majri-C Cabin, Nagpur division*, while on night duty on 18.02.2024, at Majri C Cabin, noticed a hot axle in the 15th wagon behind the brake van of the goods train. He immediately informed this to the Deputy Station Manager/Majri and the loco pilot of the train on walkie-talkie and stopped the train at Majri by showing red signal. Upon investigation a hot axle was found. Later, the hot axle wagon was separated from the train and a possible accident was avoided.

*4. Saheb Hussain, Deputy Station Manager, Chichoda, Nagpur division*, while on night duty on 09.02.2024, at Darimeta station saw hot axle in the 8th wagon from the engine of a passing goods train. He immediately informed this to the loco pilot and guard of the train. The train was stopped at kilometer 948/36. On investigation, it was confirmed that the hot axle was there, which was extinguished by the fire extinguisher and after taking it to Narkhed station at a speed of 5 km, the wagon with hot axle was separated there so that a possible accident could be avoided.

*Pune Division*

*5. Rohit Pohekar, Senior Section Engineer(C&W), Pune, Pune division*,

On 02.03.2024, Train no 18520 LTT- Visakhapatnam Express was running with speed restriction of 60 kmph from Mumbai Division due to leakage of air spring. Pohekar was entrusted with the work of modifying the air springs of the coach using in-house technology developed by Pune Division. The train was taken on platform no 1 for replacement of 3 air springs. Pohekar checked the coach and diagnosed the problem of leakage in the flexible pipe between the duplex check valve. The duplex check valve and FIB device were replaced within 15 minutes and the train departed from Pune at normal speed. His efforts not only ensured the safety of the coach but also helped in maintaining the punctuality of the train.

*6. Santosh Bhikaji, Gateman, Malavli, Pune division*, on 18.03.2024, while working at Gate No. 36, noticed a spark coming out from the pantograph of the EMU local and the contact wire hanging, He immediately shouted to alert the Motorman and stopped the train by shouting and also showing a red flag. His timely and appropriate averted a possible mishap.

*Solapur Division*

*7. Vijay Kumar Ram, Track Maintainer, Daund, Solapur division* while working as Gateman at Gate No. 19 on 18.03.2024 at 19.54 hrs observed hot axle in a wagon of a passing goods train. Since the train was not in a position to stop immediately, he informed Daund station where the train was stopped and the problem was put right. A possible accident was averted due to his alertness.

*8. Jayprakash, Deputy Station Manager, Bigwan, Solapur division* while on duty on 25.02.2024, noticed that the third last wagon of a passing goods train was on fire. He immediately showed a red signal and stopped the train. Upon investigation a hot axle was found which was put right and a possible accident was averted due to his alertness.

*Bhusawal Division*

*9. Ganesh Gadge, Pointsman, Nashik Road, Bhusaval division*

On 22.03.2024, just before departure of 11055 Down Godan Express from Nashik Road station, Gadge noticed fire in the luggage compartment of the train. He immediately informed everyone concerned and advised them to stop the train immediately. Due to his alertness and dedication towards work, a serious accident was averted.

The General Manager in his address congratulated the awardees and complimented them for their alertness and dedication towards their duties. He said that such acts of alertness and bravery will motivate others to sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

Chittaranjan Swain, Additional General Manager, S S Gupta, Principal Chief Operations Manager, M S Uppal, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Rajesh Arora, Principal Chief Engineer, Sunil Kumar, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, , Avanish Kumar Pandey, Chief Administrative Officer(Construction) and P K Chaturvedi, Secretary to GM, Central Railway were present on the occasion.