General Manager’s Safety Award for 6 Staff of Central Railway

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway gave away “General Manager’s Safety Award” to 6 Central Railway staff i.e. 2 from Mumbai and 1 each from Pune, Nagpur, Bhusaval and Solapur Divisions. The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the month of October/November 2022 in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 05.12.2022. The award consists of a medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of ₹ 2000.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, while addressing on the occasion said that the awardees have done a commendable job and such 24 x 7 alertness shown by the railway staff for safer working will motivate others and sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, D Y Naik, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Rajesh Arora, Principal Chief Engineer, N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Sunil Kumar, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway were present on the occasion and Divisional Railway Managers of all the Divisions joined the event virtually.