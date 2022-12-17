General Manager Sanjeev Kishore reviews Progress of Ginigera - Raichur New Line

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager reviewed the progress of the work of Ginigera - Raichur (165 Km) New line Project. He directed the Chief Engineer Mahesh Dekate to ensure to complete the targeted work well in time.

Kishore visited and inspected the Karatagi – Sindhanur (18 Km) section on 15.12.2022, which is targeted for commissioning by March 2023. He also reviewed the progress of development of goods shed at Karatagi. He interacted with contractors of the project and instructed them to maintain highest standards and proper quality with respect to the infrastructure being created. This new line project was sanctioned in 2007- 2008 as a cost sharing project (50:50) with Government of Karnataka, the estimate of this new line project is Rs.26.00 Cr.

The new line will enhance connectivity to Kalyana Karnataka region and reduce the distance between Koppal/Hosapete to Hyderabad. The Gangavati region is known as ‘rice bowl’ of Karnataka – the railway line connectivity will give boost to transport of rice benefitting the farmers and agri – producers of the region.

A total 66 km has been commissioned already till date of this New line project, Ginigera - Chikkabenakal (27km) commissioned in 2017, Chikkabenakal - Gangavathi (13km) commissioned in 2019, Gangavathi - Karatagi (26 km) commissioned in 2020.

Harsh Khare, Divisional Railway Manager, Hubballi and Mahesh Dekate, Chief Engineer were present during the inspection.