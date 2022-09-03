General Manager, CR felicitates Central Railway sports achievers

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway and Patron, Central Railway Sports Association (CRSA) felicitated Sportspersons of Central Railway for their outstanding contribution and achievements in their respective field of sports. Sportspersons who have brought laurels for the Country in the Commonwealth Games-2022 held recently at Birmingham, those who have the distinction of probably being the first railway team (Central Railway) to have scaled Mt Nun (7138 mts) and the current National Gold, Silver and Bronze medalists of Central Railway, Arjuna Awardees and Chhatrapati Awardees.

Speaking on the occasion Anil Kumar Lahoti said “It is a matter of pride and privilege to felicitate the sportspersons who have brought laurels and medal to the country, Indian Railways and Central Railway. He said that sports require very rigorous regime of mental and physical fitness, complete focus and discipline in life. Spirit of sports is to have a strong desire to excel and achieve the best, accept the failures. He also congratulated the Central Railway Adventure Sports Club members who are the first railwaymen to scale the Mount Nun which is an historic event and said that the team have set an example. It is just the beginning and will inspire more to take up the mountaineering as an adventure in the future. He also wished them for their endeavour of Mount Everest next year.

Anil Kumar Lahoti further said that 27 new sportspersons have been recruited last year who further add to the strength of Central Railway and will hopefully be represent Indian Railways and the nation in future. He assured Central Railway will support the sportspersons in all possible manner both in official and sports. He wished all the sportspersons a great future and keep achieving.

Olympians Sushila Chanu, Vandana Kataria, E Rajani and Monika who were part of the Women’s Hockey Team that won the Bronze in Women’s Hockey at the Commonwealth Games-2022; Central Railway’s Adventure Sports Team members, Hemant Jadhav and Sandeep Mokashi, who successfully scaled Mt Nun (7,138 meters), Shahu Mane, railway shooter, who represented India in ISSF world cup 2022 at Korea. He is also a Silver medalist in Youth Olympics Games 2018. Harshad Wadekar, weightlifter and silver medalist in Senior National Weightlifting championship at Bhubaneshwar in 2022, Lalhulumawli, represented Indian railways which won the Gold medal in Senior National Hockey Championship in 2022, Vaibhav Mahajan and Rahul Chinda, gold medal winners in Senior National Bodybuilding Championship in 2022, Swapnil Dhopade, who won gold medal in Senior national Chess Championship in 2022, Apeksha Takle, silver medalist who was part of Indian Railway team in Senior National Kabaddi Championship in 2022, Pritam Khot, bronze medal winner in Senior National Wrestling Championship 2021.

Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Manoj Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer Central Railway and President, CRSA, Dhruvjyoti Sengupta, Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer (Traffic), Central Railway and General Secretary and other members of CRSA, Principal Heads of Departments, Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager Mumbai Division and Senior Officers of Central Railway Headquarters and Mumbai Division were also present during the event.