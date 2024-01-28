General Manager, Central Railway and President CRWWO visit Central Railway Hospital, Byculla on Republic Day

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager Central Railway and Smt Chitra Yadav, President, Central Railway Women Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) visited Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla on 26.1.2024, on the occasion of the country’ 75th Republic Day. They were welcomed by Dr Meera Arora, Principal Chief Medical Director (PCMD). The CRWWO members were welcomed by Medical Director, Dr Sushma Matey and her team of doctors. Rajnish Goyal, DRM, Mumbai, Principal Head Of Departments (PHODs) and other Senior Officers were also present.

The General Manager inaugurated the New Negative Air-Conditioned Ward and ICU and also the Seminar Room for General Surgery and Orthopaedics Department.

Mrs Chitra Yadav, President, CRWWO inaugurated the Mahanagar Gas Pipeline in the Hospital Kitchen and donated washing machines and breakfast plates for the newly inaugurated ward.

She also inaugurated the newly installed Interactive LED display panels one in the Hospital Auditorium and another in the new Seminar Room. These panels have been received under CRWWO’s initiative from Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilisers Limited (RCF) under their noble CSR programme.

They also visited various sections of the hospital, interacted with patients and distributed fruits and gifts to them.

Speaking on the occasion, the General Manager praised the level of facilities being provided to ailing Railway beneficiaries at the Hospital and hoped that the hospital will achieve new heights in future. He praised Dr Meera Arora, PCMD for her persistent efforts and her relentless pursuit of excellence for raising the quality of medical care being provided to patients.

Mrs Chitra Yadav, President, CRWWO praised the work being done at the Railway Hospital Byculla.

Dr Meera Arora PCMD, thanked the General Manager and all the PHODs for elevating the hospital to such a height. She also thanked Sanjay Shende, Deputy Managing Director, Mahanagar Gas for going out of their way to help in laying internal pipeline for PNG supply through their CSR funds. Dr Arora highlighted the General Manager’s work ethics wherein he always valued “Will more than the Skill”.

Dr Sushma Matey, Medical Director of the Hospital gave a brief overview of the state-of-art facilities available in the Hospital and also threw light on the historical and heritage value of the Hospital Building.

The General Manager declared a Group Award of Rs. 75000 to the Medical team and all the departments working in the hospital like Engineering, Electrical, S&T and Accounts.

Dr V N Pichad, Chief Specialist gave the vote of thanks.