Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), SJVN, inaugurates elocution competition

Director (Personnel), Geeta Kapoor, SJVN awarded the winners of Elocution Competition and Quiz Competition at Corporate Office, Shimla. Shailendra Singh, Chief General Manager and Chandra Shekhar Yadav, General Manager, and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. In the series of various programmes being organised by SJVN to celebrate its glorious development journey at Corporate Headquarters, quiz competition based on general awareness and contribution of power sector in India's progress for 20 government and non-government schools located in Shimla, an elocution competition was organised in which the students participated enthusiastically.

In her address as the Chief Guest, Geeta Kapur exhorted the students to work hard and leave no stone unturned to bring out their talents. Geeta described the students as the future of India and the citizens of tomorrow and inspired them to achieve their goals in life with hard work and dedication and brighten the future of the country.

The winning girl students were felicitated and presented with citations by Geeta Kapoor. Similarly, a quiz competition based on general awareness was also organised for the officers and employees of SJVN. The winners of this competition were also honoured during the same programme.

For these three competitions, the first prize was Rs 5,000, the second prize Rs 4,000 and the third prize Rs 3,000. Apart from this, the rest of the students were also given participation prizes of Rs 2,000 each.