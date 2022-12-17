GAIL participates in UN GCNI National Convention

UN Global Compact Network India an arm of United Nations Global Compact, New York, held their 17th National Convention in New Delhi, the theme for this year’s convention was: ‘Sustainable Development Goals: Collaboration to Close the Commitment - Action Gap to Achieve Agenda 2030’ : which revolved around the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its allied mechanisms to look at collaborative solutions as to how the government, private sector, not-for-profit organizations and communities at large can contribute towards creating an ecosystem around building a strong foundation for a sustainable tomorrow.

The objective was to assess, act and accelerate action to achieve Agenda 2030.

Ayush Gupta, Director (HR), GAIL (India) Limited participated in the UN GCNI national convention and postulated that the extent to which countries succeed in reconciling these goals is context-specific but depends largely on how we organize society and what policy options and strategies we use. A transformational partnership needs to be forged to bring together all stakeholders to prioritize and strengthen the national and global response in the context of sustainable development.

The National Convention provided a platform to highlight issues related to SDGs in India and discussed ways to overcome these concerns. Over 300 representatives from the public and private sectors, industry, policymakers, civil society organizations, academia, and UN agencies, participated in the convention. The one-day event delivered various sessions which include - Closing the Commitment Action Gap to achieve Agenda 2030: Key Enablers and Accelerators – CEO perspective, Scaling SDGs in uncertain times: Role of Technology & Innovation, Scaling SDGs in uncertain times: Financing SDGs, Job Creation, and Inclusive Growth, and Governance mechanisms for tracking progress on SDG.