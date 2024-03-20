 GAIL India’s Chief Vigilance Officer inaugurates Annual Vigilance Executive Meet and Awareness Workshop
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryGAIL India’s Chief Vigilance Officer inaugurates Annual Vigilance Executive Meet and Awareness Workshop

GAIL India’s Chief Vigilance Officer inaugurates Annual Vigilance Executive Meet and Awareness Workshop

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 03:33 PM IST
article-image

Sandeep Kumar Sarkar, Chief Vigilance Officer, GAIL (India) Ltd. inaugurated Annual Vigilance Executive Meet and Awareness Workshop for Vigilance Officers today at GAIL Puducherry. Dr. Upender Vennam, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and MIDHANI along with Vigilance Executives from GAIL and its Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures, and the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) participated in the meet.

Valuable insights on various aspects of vigilance administration, reaffirming commitment towards transparency, integrity and fairness were shared during the day long seminar.

N. Selvaraju, OIC (Officer-in-Charge) of GAIL Karaikal, presented an overview of GAIL's operations in the Cauvery Basin.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities hosts roundtable for collaboration between Indian defence...

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities hosts roundtable for collaboration between Indian defence...

Adani Electricity aims to instal 8,500 EV chargers in Mumbai

Adani Electricity aims to instal 8,500 EV chargers in Mumbai

GAIL India’s Chief Vigilance Officer inaugurates Annual Vigilance Executive Meet and Awareness...

GAIL India’s Chief Vigilance Officer inaugurates Annual Vigilance Executive Meet and Awareness...

SJVN and THDC India Spearhead Interactive Workshop to Bolster Vigilance in Power Sector

SJVN and THDC India Spearhead Interactive Workshop to Bolster Vigilance in Power Sector

Babus, mantris & buzz: Who will be Home Minister in Next Modi regime?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Who will be Home Minister in Next Modi regime?