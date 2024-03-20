GAIL India’s Chief Vigilance Officer inaugurates Annual Vigilance Executive Meet and Awareness Workshop

Sandeep Kumar Sarkar, Chief Vigilance Officer, GAIL (India) Ltd. inaugurated Annual Vigilance Executive Meet and Awareness Workshop for Vigilance Officers today at GAIL Puducherry. Dr. Upender Vennam, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and MIDHANI along with Vigilance Executives from GAIL and its Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures, and the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) participated in the meet.

Valuable insights on various aspects of vigilance administration, reaffirming commitment towards transparency, integrity and fairness were shared during the day long seminar.

N. Selvaraju, OIC (Officer-in-Charge) of GAIL Karaikal, presented an overview of GAIL's operations in the Cauvery Basin.