Federation of Telugu Associations of Maharashtra organises grand Pravcahanam program

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
Federation of Telugu Associations of Maharashtra (F-TAM) organized grand pravcahanam program on May 19, 2024 at Chembur Fine Arts Auditorium. Over 1,200 Telugu community members, Telugu leaders, business people, Top banking officers, bureaucrats, from all over Maharashtra participated for the Padma Sri Dr Garikipati Narasimha Rao, who came from Hyderabad. Guruji stressed on the holistic life style, help to mother tongue, promote Telugu literary, help one another and support various social projects like Gau Seva, build Temples, support senior citizen home.

Jaganbabu Ganji, President of F-TAM thanked Guruji, all participants and SVR Murty, Ashok Kante, Anuradha Bingi, G Sharmila, Subhash Macha, Dr PV Ramana garu for their active participation to make the program a grand success.

