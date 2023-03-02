Exercise Shinyuu Maitri: Indian Air Force Transport Aircraft exercise with The Japanese Air Self Defence Force

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating in Exercise Shinyuu Maitri with the Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF). The exercise is being organised on the side-lines of the Indo-Japan Joint Army Exercise, Dharma Guardian, which is being conducted from 13 February 2023 to 02 March 2023 at Komatsu, Japan.

The IAF contingent is participating in Exercise Shinyuu Maitri 23 with one C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. The Exercise is being conducted on 01 and 02 March 2023. The first phase of the exercise consists of discussions on transport operations and tactical manoeuvring, followed by the second phase of flying drills by IAF’s C-17 and JASDF C-2 transport aircraft. The exercise gives an opportunity for the respective subject matter experts to interact and study each other’s operational philosophies and best practices. The exercise shall also enhance mutual understanding and interoperability between the IAF and the JASDF.

Exercise Shinyuu Maitri 23 will be yet another step in the expanding defence cooperation between the two countries; as well as for the IAF to operate in diverse environments across the globe. The exercise is being conducted at a time when the IAF’s heavy lift transport aircraft fleet is also taking part in Exercise Desert Flag VIII in UAE and Exercise Cobra Warrior in the UK.