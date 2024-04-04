Empowering Employees: THDCIL Launches innovative QR based Smart Medical Card System

THDC India Limited is a Leading Power Generation company with a commitment to Excellence, Sustainability, and Community development, while also prioritizing the Wellness of its employees (serving as well as superannuated) and their family members. In line with this commitment, THDCIL has taken a significant stride towards process simplification and HR digitization with the launch of the QR-based Smart Medical Card system on 01st April 2024.

On the occasion, R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDC India Limited, mentioned that the launch of the QR-based Smart Medical Card system is a significant milestone and need of the hour, in process improvements and digitalization of records and enabling prompt employee welfare services by THDC India Limited.

While commending the efforts of HR department Vishnoi stated expeditious and readily availability of medical facilities to employees (serving as well as superannuated) and their families 24×7 with simplification of processes reposes confidence amongst the employees, and motivates them to achieve organizational objectives.

Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel) THDCIL, emphasized the milestone’s significance in prioritizing employee welfare and fostering a culture of displaying sensitivity towards its employees and their family members while aspiring to attain higher and challenging targets.

Underlining THDCIL's commitment to leveraging technology for employee well-being, Singh underscored the importance of a healthy workforce in driving sustainable growth. The launch of the QR-Based Smart Medical Card System epitomizes THDCIL's dedication to nurturing talent and promoting a supportive work environment. Singh further added that our recent launch of the QR-Based Smart Medical Card System is among a series of various HR systemic improvement initiatives displaying our commitment to leverage the State-of-Art technology for the betterment of our workforce.

He further added that THDCIL firmly believes that its Human Resources is the most crucial element and a key resource for harnessing growth with sustainability. The Company has always devised and implemented best HR practices towards its employees while nurturing in-house talent.