EdCIL celebrates International Women’s Day

EdCIL celebrated “International Women’s Day” with great zeal and enthusiasm on March 9, 2023. The programme was inaugurated with lighting of the lamp by Manoj Kumar, CMD, EdCIL, Dr B Chandrasekar, Executive Director (Corporate Planning) and Dr Puja Dewan- (Guest for the day) along with all EdCIL women employees. The event was graced by Dr Puja Dewan, Advisor Gynaecologist, as guest of honour. As a part of the celebration, an interactive session on women health was held with experts. Kumar spoke on the theme of 2023 – “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”. He dedicated the day to celebrating women’s achievements in various fields. This was followed by cake cutting and distribution of gifts to women employees by CMD, EdCIL and other diginatries.

