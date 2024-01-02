Dr Swapnil D Nila takes over as Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway

Dr. Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, an officer of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) 2011 Batch has taken over as the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway on January 1st, 2024. He is a medical graduate from Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik. He succeeds Dr Shivraj Manaspure.

Before taking over as CPRO, Central Railway Dr. Swapnil Dhanraj Nila was working as Senior Divisional Operation Manager, Pune Division, Central Railway. He has worked in various capacities on Central Railway as Senior Divisional Operation Manager, Bhusawal Division; Divisional Operation Manager (Incharge), Bhusawal Division; Divisional Operation Manager, Mumbai Division; Area Manager, Bhusawal Division and Assistant Operation Manager (Goods), Bhusawal Division.

He has been awarded the National Railways Award in 2019. He has also received the General Manager’s award in 2016. He is also a recipient of Best IRTS Professional Award in the year 2014.