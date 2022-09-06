Dr. Paul Dhinakaran turns 60! Diamond Jubilee celebrations held

The Chancellor of Karunya University, Founder of Jesus Calls Ministry and SEESHA humanitarian organization, Dr. Paul Dhinakaran, celebrated his 60th birthday in the Jesus Calls Prayer Tower campus, Vanagaram, Chennai on September 4, 2022.

In commemoration of this auspicious event 69 new houses built by SEESHA Trust in which Dr Paul is the Founder Trustee were delivered to the beneficiaries from Pudukottai, Thanjavur& Tiruvarur district, who had lost their houses in the Gaja cyclone. Dr. Paul Dhinakaran’s autobiography of his 60 years “I Am Never Alone”, was dedicated and released during the occasion . Dr Paul launched the mission of establishing 60 Prayer Towers across India in the next 10 years. He also launched of the Bethesda Prayer City theme park project coming up in 200 acres to be built as a place for family inspirational entertainment, meditation, peace and healing. Dr Paul Dhinakaran announced the new project for the construction of the Jesus Calls Mission Operation Centre of 60,000 sq feet to be built and equipped soon this year.

The family members of Dr Paul Dhinakaran Stella Dhinakaran, Evangeline Dhinakaran, Samuel & Shilpa Dhinakaran, Sharon Angel, Stella Ramola shared heart their melting experiences with Dr Paul .The 2022 hit song of Dr Paul which has reached 6 million views “SEERPADUTHUVAAR” was sung to the joy of the crowd, by the leading Christian artists of the nation.

The event was attended by 3 thousand invited guests from across India and few parts of the world. The Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Government of India , Mr. John Barla, the Members of Parliament, Mr. Anto Antony, Mr. S. Gnanadiraviam, Mr. P. Wilson, the State Ministers, MLAs, Mr. I Leoni, the Chairman of World Assemblies of God, Rev. D. Mohan, CSI Bishops, Rev. Oomen George and other CSI Bishops , CNI Bishops, Rev. Samantaroy, Rev. Michael Herenz, and hundreds of eminent personalities from all walks of life and religions participated. The Superintendent of All India Assemblies of God, Rev. Paul Thangiah spoke about Dr. Paul Dhinakaran along with Mr. Leoni. Pastor. Mohan along with hundreds of Spiritual personalities offered prayers.The well wishers of the Jesus Calls, Karunya, SEESHA participated in large numbers. The Organising Committee consisting of persons from varied walks of life such as Arun Samuel, Robert Christopher, Dr AF Pinto, Dr Grace Pinto & several others arranged this birthday prayer and launch ceremony of Dr Paul Dhinakaran.