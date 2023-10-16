Dr. Bijay Kumar Mohanty Assumes Charge as Director (Finance) of IREDA

Dr. Bijay Kumar Mohanty, a distinguished senior finance professional with an illustrious career spanning over 25 years in the Indian power sector, has taken charge as the Director (Finance) of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) effective from 12th October, 2023.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment on 7th October 2023 marks a significant addition to IREDA's leadership team. Subsequently, in an order issued by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy on 12th October, 2023, Dr. Bijay Kumar Mohanty has been appointed to the post for a period of 5 years from the date he assumed charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Prior to joining IREDA, Dr. Mohanty, aged 53 years, held the position of Head of Department and Senior General Manager (Finance & Accounts) at REC Limited. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise in Financial Management, Corporate Governance & Compliance, Risk Management, Project Management, and Legal Functions. His career in the Indian power sector has been marked by significant contributions, and he has played invaluable roles at Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited and CESCO Distribution Company, where he honed his expertise across the entire power sector value chain.

His academic background includes Ph.D., M.Phil, M.Com, MA (Public Administration), and LL.B degrees in addition to a postgraduate diploma in Management. He is a distinguished fellow member of the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of India and holds a Ph.D. in Commerce from KIIT, Bhubaneswar.

Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director of IREDA extended his warm wishes and said, "We are happy to welcome Dr. Bijay Kumar Mohanty to the IREDA family as the Director (Finance). His exemplary track record in the Indian power sector and expertise in finance, coupled with his passion for renewable energy, make him the ideal leader not only for guiding our financial functions but also for sharing his insights for business promotions. Dr. Mohanty's leadership will play a pivotal role in further strengthening IREDA's commitment to sustainable and clean energy solutions in the country."

