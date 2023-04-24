Dr. Anju Bala holds meeting with General Manager, East Central Railway

Dr. Anju Bala, Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, reached East Central Railway on April 21, for a one-day tour. During this, a review meeting was organized under the chairmanship of Dr. Anju Bala in Mahendu Auditorium of East Central Railway with General Manager Anupam Sharma on the issues related to appointment, promotion and their welfare of scheduled employees. Other high officials including Additional General Manager and Principal Chief Personnel Officer from East Central Railway were also present in this meeting.

Member of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Dr. Anju Bala said after the review meeting that she is satisfied with the steps taken by East Central Railway for appointment, promotion and welfare of scheduled caste employees.

Prior to this review meeting, Dr. Anju Bala, Member, National Commission for Scheduled Castes also held a meeting with the office bearers of East Central Railway SC/ST Association, in which issues related to the interests and welfare of SC/ST employees were positively discussed.

It may be noted that the National Commission for Scheduled Castes is a constitutional body established by Article 338 of the Constitution of India, which has been established to promote and protect the social, educational, economic and cultural interests of Scheduled Castes against exploitation. At present the Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes is Vijay Sampla, Vice Chairman Arun Halder and members Dr. Anju Bala and Subhash Ramnath Pardhi.