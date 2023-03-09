Doms pencil celebrates International Women's Day in Umargam

Women's Day was celebrated in Doms pencil of Umargam. Women's Day is celebrated to protect the rights of women and empower women and for the benefit of women. Wednesday, Women's Day is celebrated in Doms pencil in Umargam on 8th March. A grand celebration was held. About 70 to 80 women from Doms Company participated in the celebration along with officers of Valsad and Umargam police stations and women police personnel were also present along with other women policemen with them. Employees were also present, Santoshbhai Raveshia of Doms Pencil Company welcomed everyone in the program. At the end of the program, all the guests and women were honored with gifts on the occasion of Women's Day.

