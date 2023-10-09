Director Umesh Shukla is back with a family entertainer ‘Aankh Micholi’ set to release on October 27th

RAVINDER PUNJ

The family entertainment film "Aankh Micholi," directed by popular director and producer Umesh Shukla, is coming to Punjab. About a week ago, the makers unveiled the first look poster of "Aankh Micholi." The film's trailer has already won the hearts of audiences nation-wide and is all set to entertain Punjabi audiences on October 27th.

"Aankh Micholi" is an charming family comedy that is sure to bring laughter and love to every part of India. The film's relatable characters and heartwarming storyline will resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, trans-cending language barriers.

Umesh Shukla, the creative genius behind the film, shared his excitement about the Punjab release, saying, "Punjab has always been a hub of culture, laughter, and hearty hospitality. Bringing 'Aankh Micholi' to Punjab is like taking our film to a second home. The warmth and enthusiasm of Punjabi audiences are infectious, and I can't wait for them to enjoy this film as much as we enjoyed making it.

Set around an Indian wedding, the film showcases the madness of two mismatched families and their crazy shenanigans which will take the audiences on a joyous journey of laughter, drama, and emotions. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring some of Bollywood's finest actors such as Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz, ensuring that every member of the audience will find a character they can relate to. The music of the film is composed by the extremely talented duo Sachin-Jigar.

The film's producers Sony Pictures International Productions are equally excited about its Punjab release. They believe that the film's universal appeal and heartwarming message will resonate deeply with the people, making it a must-watch for families and friends.

Umesh Shukla is known for his ability to blend humor with socially and thought-provoking themes in his films. He has previously directed the critically acclaimed OMG (Oh My God!) starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in the lead and 102 Not Out! which had the legendary duo Amitabh Bachchan and late Rishi Kapoor. Umesh Shukla has received National Film Awards for Best Screenplay and Best Dialogue, as well as Screen Awards for Best Story for his exceptional work.

Helmed by Umesh Shukla, written by Jitendra Parmar and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh’s Merry Go Round Studios, Aankh Micholi is all set to release in theatres across India on October 27.

