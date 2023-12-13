Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh reminds about ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ at The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2023





Speaking on stage, Aamir Khan said, “Today I have come here as a guest. I have come here as a father only to witness the respect Ira is getting. I would like to congratulate all the winners of this award but today, my place is over there (pointing at the audience).”





The prestigious event was hosted by Popular Radio Personality ‘Mumbai Ki Rani’ Malishka Mendonsa aka RJ Malishka who kept the audience enthralled with her exuberant presentation. Indian Mentalist and Magician Suhani Shah left the audience surprised by her unique thought reading skills. Talented singer Annkur Pathak and his team left everyone mesmerised with their soulful rendition.



India mandated Corporate Social Responsibility in 2014, and since then the field has seen enormous growth potential for human development. With an aim to recognise the efforts of India Inc. in CSR, The CSR Journal Excellence Awards are organised annually.



Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, Minister for Forest, Cultural Affairs, Fisheries, Government of Maharashtra Sudhir Mungantiwar and our Jury Members felicitated the winners across 6 categories including Education & Skill Training, Health & Sanitation, Environment, Women Empowerment & Child Welfare, Agriculture & Rural Development and Sports.



The top six winners are Gland Pharma Limited, BALCO Medical Centre (Vedanta Medical Research Foundation), Coca-Cola India Foundation, Tata Communications Limited, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Renukoot and Jindal Steel & Power from the respective categories.





The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2023 – List of Winners

Category

Organisation Name

Position

Education and Skill Training

Gland Pharma Limited

1

SRF Limited

2

SOBHA Limited

3

Women Empowerment & Child Welfare

Tata Communications Limited

1

IndusInd Bank Limited

2

Parexel International (India) Private Limited

3

Agriculture & Rural Development

Hindalco Industries Ltd., Renukoot

1

United Breweries Limited

2

SBI Foundation

3

BALCO Medical Centre (Vedanta Medical Research Foundation)

1

Health and Sanitation

Tata Capital Financial Services Limited

2

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Limited

3

Environment

Coca-Cola India Foundation

1

Dabur India Limited

2

DCB Bank

3

‘The CSR Journal Champion of Good Governance Award 2023’ has been conferred upon Shri. Sudhir Mungantiwar, Minister of Forest, Cultural Affairs & Fisheries, Government of Maharashtra.

Shri. Kumar Vishwas, Indian Poet, Motivator and Social Reformer, has been honoured with ‘The CSR Journal Youth Icon Award 2023’.

Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Member of Lok Sabha & Founder – Dr. Shrikant Shinde Foundation, has been felicitated with ‘The CSR Journal Ambassador for Social Impact Award 2023’.



Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been honoured with ‘The CSR Journal Pride of India Award 2023’.

Bhumi Pednekar, Indian Actress and National Advocate – UNDP India for SDGs, has been honoured with ‘The CSR Journal Climate Champion of the Year Award 2023’.

Former Indian Cricketer Mithali Raj has been felicitated with ‘The CSR Journal Pride of India Award 2023’. Social Entrepreneur Padma Arunachalam Muruganantham (popularly known as the Padman of India) has been felicitated with ‘The CSR Journal Menstrual Hygiene Champion of India Award 2023’.





Ira Khan, Founder & CEO, Agatsu Foundation, has been felicitated with ‘The CSR Journal Inspiring Youth Award 2023’.

This year, we have partnered with School of Skill Education, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, to evaluate a record number of applications for impactful programmes in the corporate social responsibility domain for The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2023. School of Skill Education, TISS was our Knowledge Partner for the shortlisting process and background research which was done for months ahead of the event. The winners were chosen based on personal assessment of the jurors, following a live Q&A round which was conducted virtually before the event with the representatives of the CSR programmes in the respective categories.

Following is the list of our Honourable Jury Members at The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2023

Education & Skill Training

– Uday Mahurkar, Former Information Commissioner, Central Information Commission, India

– Prof. Bino Paul, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Tata Institute of Social Sciences

– Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, IAS (Retd.), Former DG & CEO, Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs

This year, The CSR Journal’s Special Commendation Award in Corporate Social Responsibility was awarded to:

– Amazon for the Project Amazon Future Engineer (AFE)

– Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. for Project Kashmir Super 50 (Medical)

– Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. for Project Swabhimaan

– Nayara Energy Limited for Project Tushti

– TVS Motor Company Limited for Project Desilting of Minor Irrigation Tanks in Tiruvannamalai, Tiruneveli and Krishnagiri Districts

– VFS Global for Project Future Skills Scholarship Programme & Empowering Women in Tourism

– ACG World Wide for Project Skill Development Centre – Shirwal

– SBI Foundation for ‘The CSR Journal EmpowerHER Change Award’.