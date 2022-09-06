Dabur Red Paste signs legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan as new brand ambassador

India’s leading Science-based Ayurveda expert Dabur India Ltd today signed legendary actor and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan as the new brand ambassador of its flagship Oral Care brand Dabur Red Paste.

A new TVC, conceptualised by O&M, featuring the actor has been launched to highlight how Dabur Red Toothpaste uses the power of modern-day science to extract the best of Ayurveda. In the TVC, Bachchan plays a double role, that of a science man and an ayurveda expert, where he talks about Dabur Red Paste as the perfect blend of modern Science and Ayurveda. The execaution is both humorous and informative as Bachchan is in two never-seen-before avatar to deliver the core message in a clear and interesting manner. The new campaign featuring the superstar will soon hit the television screens and will be live across different digital platforms.

Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India Ltd said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on board as the new face of Dabur Red Paste. Dabur Red Paste combines the best of traditional Ayurveda and modern-day Science to offer our consumers complete oral hygiene. Amitabh Bachchan, with his high level of trust, popularity, credibility, and his unique ability to connect with both younger and older generations, perfectly embodies the brand values of Dabur Red Paste. We welcome him to the Dabur family and are confident that this association will further strengthen the brand and help us build a better connect with our consumers.”

Speaking on the occasion, Amitabh Bachchan said: “I am happy to endorse Dabur Red Paste, a trusted brand from the House of Dabur. We all know the importance of oral hygiene in our health and wellbeing. Dabur Red paste being Ayurvedic toothpaste, with its inherent benefits is the answer to this need.”

Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, Ogilvy India said: “Working with Bachchan has always been an absolute privilege. I’m delighted that we have got an opportunity to collaborate with him for our partners at Dabur. Dabur Red Paste is a much-loved Indian brand and has been going from strength to strength. With Mr Bachchan’s association, it is sure to soar to new heights.”

Abhishek Jugran, Vice President-Marketing, Dabur India Ltd said “Dabur Red Paste has been our flagship brand and a proud son of the soil fondly referred to as “Desh ka Laal” with consistent market share gains year on year. In our endeavour to take the brand to every Indian Household, we have roped in the biggest superstar of India – Bachchan for our latest campaign. The campaign lays out how Dabur Red Paste, World’s No.1 Ayurvedic Toothpaste is a perfect amalgamation of Ayurveda proven with modern science making it the perfect solution for your Oral Care. We will be deploying an integrated marketing campaign across TV, Digital & out-of-home to drive preference & mindshare for Dabur Red Paste”.