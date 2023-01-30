Cyber Security Hackathon 4.0 Organised Jointly by APTS, APIS and VIT-AP University

Andhra Pradesh Technology Services Ltd., (APTS) in partnership with AP Innovation Society (APIS) & VIT-AP University organised a State Level Cyber Security Hackathon 4.0 to select a pool of talented final year students, Graduates & Postgraduates and Professionals interested in the field of Cyber Security Domain. The cybersecurity internship is designed to provide exposure to a variety of security tasks, these include vulnerability assessment and penetration testing on various networks, web and mobile applications using various commercial and open source tools.

Total 623 students from various colleges of AP applied for the competition out of which 128 students were selected for the finale, which was held on Jan. 25th 2023, at VIT-AP University Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence.

The chief guest for the inaugural event was M Ramana Reddy, IRS (Managing Director APTS), he mentioned the various initiatives introduced by the state government especially towards providing technology services. He advised students to take advantage of the internship opportunity for career advancement. Shri. VR Vijaya Raghava Naik (Executive Director APTS) explained the genesis of various agencies under AP Govt. and significant work undertaken by them. Dr. G Jacon Victor (Director Communications ITE&C) explained the need for cybersecurity as it safeguards all types of data against theft and loss, which is essential for all major organizations and govt. departments.

Dr. SV Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor VITAP University, appreciated APIS and APTS for their initiatives and collaboration. He stressed upon the importance of innovation for the growth of the nation and explained the various schemes introduced by VIT-AP to support students and faculty innovation and research. Recently the university has reached a major milestone of publishing 1070+ indexed journals and 200+ patents.

The inaugural session was joined by Dr. M Jagadish Chandra (Registrar VITAP University) who welcomed the dignitaries, faculty, and participants to the event, Dr. Ameet Chavan (Director IIEC), Dr. Ganesh Reddy (COE Cybersecurity), D Venkatachalam (General Manager APTS), and S. Sreedhar (APIS Startup Ecosystem Development).

