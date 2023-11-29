C.S.Paul conferred with Marketing Person Of The Year Award

The recently held NIER’S National Excellence Awards-2023 (8th edition) recognised Excellence and felicitated remarkable business/professional leaders, entrepreneurs and individuals from different sectors. The Award Ceremony was organised by ACS MDIA Corporation at the Embassy of Russian Federation, New Delhi.

On this MEGA EVENT, Chief Guests - Padma Bhushan Dr. L. Subramaniam & Padma Kavita Krishnamurti and Dr. Abhiram Kulshrestha, Director General, NIER handed over the prestigious Marketing Person Of The Year Award to C.S.Paul, Delhi Bureau Chief of Daily Excelsior (J&K), for his remarkable contribution in the field of Advertising & Marketing.

Expressing his views on the felicitation C.S.Paul said, “It is an honour for me to receive the Award and I will keep delivering positive results towards the Brand and modern marketing”.

According to Prof. (Dr.) Abhiram Kulshrestha, Director General, NIER, “It is a pleasure for us to confer the Marketing Person Of The Year Award to C.S. Paul who is known for his contributions to the Media and Advertising Industry. I wish him more success in the future.”

Prof. Abhiram Kulshreshtha, Director General – NIER thanked Chief Guest Padma Bhushan Dr. L. Subramaniam, PadmaSmt.Kavita Krishnamurthy, other eminent personalities and hundreds of people from different walks of life, for their presence in the event.