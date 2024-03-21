 CRWWO President felicitates CR Women Railway Employees on the occasion of Intl Women’s Day
FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 03:17 PM IST
article-image

Chitra Yadav, President, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (CRWWO), felicitated 18 Women Railway employees of Central Railway by giving cash award and commendation certificates at a function organised by CRWWO on March 18, 2024 on the occasion of International Womens Day. Neetu Arora, Secretary, Vibha Garg, Treasurer and other post bearers of CRWWO were also present on the occasion.

