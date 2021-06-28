CRWWO organises Awareness Programme for women employees

Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) conducted an awareness talk as a part of World Menstrual Hygiene Day and Menopause by conforming to the directives of Government, for women employees at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 25.6.2021.

On this occasion, Tanuja Kansal, President, CRWWO interacted with women employees and encouraged them for being the backbone of the family as well as organisation. She also said women have reached greater heights and become Atmanirbhar by achieving financial independence while balancing their duties with family and office over the years. It is heartening to note that CRWWO comes with new ideas like virtual meeting, video conferencing to connect with each other in their day to day activities. Many times, CRWWO rose to the occasion by supporting the railway employees in the form of distribution of masks, sanitizer and grocery kits, etc in general and women employees in particular.

Dr. Anju Hajari, a well known Gynaecologist gave a presentation on the occasion for the benefit of the women railway employees. She also interacted and answered the queries of the employees.

Smt. Kansal also visited the ladies waiting room at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, interacted with the railway employees and distributed sanitary napkins. She was also explained about the sanitary napkin vending machine and incinerator installed in the ladies waiting room.