e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryCRPF felicitates Linthoi Chanambam, World Judo Champion

CRPF felicitates Linthoi Chanambam, World Judo Champion

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 01:47 AM IST
article-image

RCWA GC CRPF Imphal honored and gave a warm reception to Linthoi Chanambam who claimed a historic gold at the World Cadet Judo Championship in Sarajevo, becoming the first from the country to win a medal in the tournament across any age-group. The children of KV GC CRPF Langjing, Imphal were highly motivated by the talk given by her on never giving up approach and keeping a nice balance between her practice and studies. Rajni Datta, President M&N Sector CWA called upon the children to be like shinning stars and keep high goals for the betterment of the future of our country.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Alert Motormen of Central Railway save 12 lives on railway track

Alert Motormen of Central Railway save 12 lives on railway track

Prof. Kamakoti addresses a large gathering of students and faculty at SRMIST

Prof. Kamakoti addresses a large gathering of students and faculty at SRMIST

IMC, NCDEX IPFT organise webinar on Kharif 2022-23 Crop Production Forecast

IMC, NCDEX IPFT organise webinar on Kharif 2022-23 Crop Production Forecast

CRPF felicitates Linthoi Chanambam, World Judo Champion

CRPF felicitates Linthoi Chanambam, World Judo Champion

SRM Physiotherapy students receive ‘World Union Book of Records’ award

SRM Physiotherapy students receive ‘World Union Book of Records’ award