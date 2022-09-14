CRPF felicitates Linthoi Chanambam, World Judo Champion

RCWA GC CRPF Imphal honored and gave a warm reception to Linthoi Chanambam who claimed a historic gold at the World Cadet Judo Championship in Sarajevo, becoming the first from the country to win a medal in the tournament across any age-group. The children of KV GC CRPF Langjing, Imphal were highly motivated by the talk given by her on never giving up approach and keeping a nice balance between her practice and studies. Rajni Datta, President M&N Sector CWA called upon the children to be like shinning stars and keep high goals for the betterment of the future of our country.

