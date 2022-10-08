e-Paper Get App
CRPF celebrates Navratri festival with religious fervor

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 02:50 AM IST
The nine day Navratri festival was celebrated with religious fervor by all the members and families of M&N Sector CWA at GC CRPF Imphal Complex. Sandeep Dutta, Inspector General and Rajni Dutta, President, RCWA extended many many congratulations and best wishes to all the officers, personnel and their families on the occasion of Mahavaratri and Dussehra festival. On this occasion from 26/09/2022 to 05/10/2022 Dandiya and Manipuri dance were performed by RCWA members and women bravehearts every evening and mass Bhandara was organized at Mataji Mandir. Famous Indian actress and singer Soma Laishram, who appeared in Manipuri films, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of Durga Navami on 4 October. Prizes were given to the winner of each competition. Everyone was happy and actively participated in the function.

