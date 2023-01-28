CRPF adorned with 51 Gallantry Medals- Highest among all CAPFs and Police Forces

On the eve of Republic Day 2023, Central Reserve Police Force has been awarded with highest number of Gallantry Medals among all the CAPFs and Police Forces as the Nation recognised the indomitable courage, valour, and sacrifice of the Bravehearts of the CRPF by bestowing 51 Gallantry Medals.

3 Shaurya Chakra and 48 Police Medal for Gallantry have been awarded to CRPF personnel for displaying phenomenal fortitude, exemplary valour and selfless devotion to duties in the most trying without caring for their lives.

14 PMGs have been awarded Posthumously to the brave sons of the country who made the supreme sacrifice at the altar of duty.

It has taken the total tally of Gallantry Medals of CRPF to 2469 which is a matter of pride for the force and is a testimony to the service rendered.

37 Gallantry Medals including two Shaurya Chakra, have been awarded for the operations in LWE affected states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

14 Gallantry Medals including a Shaurya Chakra are for operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, at least 06 personnel have already received a gallantry medal previously. Sh Prakash Ranjan Mishra, 2IC will be receiving his 06th PMG while a coveted Shaurya Chakra, a President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, and 05 PMGs have been awarded to him over the years.

The personnel of the Force have also been awarded with 05 President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 58 Police Medal for Meritorious Service for their consistent diligence and commendable performance over the years.

Staying true to their oath of protecting the nation even at the cost of their lives, the Bravehearts of the Force have proven their mettle time and again. The Force salutes their valour and sacrifice, and thank the Nation for reposing faith in CRPF. With reinvigorated zeal, the gallant warriors of the Force, reaffirm their pledge to serve the Motherland.

