CR Vistadome Coaches gain popularity

The Vista Dome coaches on Central Railway are gaining popularity having received an overwhelming response from passengers. Whether it is the breathtaking views of the valleys, rivers and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route or the spectacular views of the Western Ghats along the Mumbai-Pune route, these coaches with glass tops and wide windowpanes have proved to be a hit.

The performance of the Vistadome coaches running on Central Railway trains from April 2023 to January 2024 is as follows:

The total occupancy of these trains for the period is 1.47 lakh passengers registering a revenue of Rs. 21.95 crore.

Occupancy wise:

The 11007/11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express is the foremost with an occupancy of 99.50% i.e. 26,269 passengers, closely followed by the 12125/12126 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express with an occupancy of 99.17% i.e. 26,183 passengers.

The 12051/12052 CSMT-Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi Express with an occupancy of 97.13% i.e. 25,644 passengers, the 12123/12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen with an occupancy of 94.8% i.e. 25,030 passengers, the 22119/22120 Mumbai-Karmali-Mumbai Tejas Express with an occupancy of 91.02% i.e. 24,031 passengers and the 12025/12026 Pune-Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Express with an occupancy of 76.78% i.e. 20,272 passengers are closely behind.

Revenue wise:

The 22119/22120 Mumbai-Karmali-Mumbai Tejas Express is the foremost with revenue of Rs.6.18 crore, closely followed by the 12051/12052 CSMT-Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi Express with revenue of Rs.5.14 crore.

The 12025/12026 Pune-Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Express with revenue of Rs.4.16 crore, the 12123/12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen with revenue of Rs.2.29 crore, the 12125/12126 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express with revenue of Rs.2.20 crore and the 11007/11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express with revenue of Rs.1.98 crore are closely behind.

The Vistadome coaches were first introduced on CR in Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018. Due to the huge demand from the passengers, the second Vistadome coach on Mumbai-Madgaon Route was attached to Tejas Express with effect from 15.09.2022.

The immense popularity of these coaches led to the introduction of these coaches in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express from 26.6.2021 and also considering the demand from the passengers, two more Vistadome coaches on Mumbai-Pune Route was attached to Deccan Queen from 15.8.2021 and in Pragati express with effect from 25.07.2022 as well as one Vistadome coach in Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express also with effect from 10.08.2022.

The Vistadome coaches apart from having a glass roof top has a number of other features like wide windowpanes, LED lights, Rotatable Seats and Pushback Chairs, Electrically Operated Automatic Sliding Compartment Doors, Wide side sliding doors for Divyangs, Toilets with ceramic tile flooring etc. Last but not the least, the viewing gallery.