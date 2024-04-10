Corporate Donation Empowers Underprivileged Students in Bhandup

In the remote area of Bhandup, Mumbai's eastern suburb, underprivileged, marginalized, and tribal students studying at Tembapada High School received educational supplies and equipment worth approximately 2.5 lakh rupees from Wanhua International India Private Limited. The donation included two computers, sound systems, six fans, a water filter, and various other educational materials.

The event was attended by key representatives from Wanhua Company, including Sachin Shinde, Vishal Gajmal, Jaykumar U.P., Shaila Gaikwad, Supriya Bere, Amita Rana, and former student Vikas Jadhav, along with the school's educators, Chaudhari Sir, Vader Sir, and Principal Vijay Gangadhare.

Former student Vikas Jadhav expressed his intention to continue supporting such initiatives in the future through Wanhua Company or even more extensively.

The school extended gratitude towards Wanhua Company and its executives, appreciating their support and donations towards educational endeavors.

This initiative stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts between schools and corporate entities in providing education to underprivileged sections of society. It sets a commendable example of community engagement and social responsibility within the education sector.