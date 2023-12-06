Collaboration between movie Animal & Dr. Ortho

Baljinder

The film 'Animal' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a film full of action, thriller, emotion, and romance, in which Ranbir Kapoor (Ranvijay Singh), Rashmika Mandanna (Geetanjali), Anil Kapoor (Balbir Singh) and Bobby Deol (Viraj Surve) Shakti Kapoor is in the lead roles. The story of the film is about the relationship between a father and son. Meanwhile, trouble transpires with Balbir which also affects the father-son relationship. There will be a lot of action in the ups and downs of life, which could be seen in the movie's story.

While wishing for the success of the movie, entrepreneur, and investor Dr. Sanjeev Juneja said that amidst the action, thriller, emotion, and the failing relationship of a father and son, how a son takes care of his father is something that has impressed him delightfully and thus, he decided to associate his prominent Ayurvedic brand Dr. Ortho with the movie.

Speaking about Dr. Ortho during the co-branding of Dr. Ortho and the film Animal, Ranbir Kapoor says that everyone's father is his hero, hence they have to fight their pain together as Dr. Ortho Ayurvedic Oil fights with every kind of joint pain.

Also, the representatives of Divisa Herbal Company said that our product Dr. Ortho has been admired by several people and has fulfilled their expectations. And today, almost every household in India has one or the other product of Dr. Ortho, and we are proud of this.

He said that Dr. Ortho Ayurvedic Oil is made from a combination of 8 Ayurvedic oils and is the most famous medicine for joint pain. Not only this, Dr. Ortho capsules, ointment, spray, balm, strong oil, premium quality knee cap, back support, posture corrector, ankle binder, premium cervical pillow, etc. are also available in the market.