Cochlear Implant Donated under CSR Initiative to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla

Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla received Cochlear Implants made available under the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Initiatives in a Handing Over Ceremony on January 11, 2024. The event was graced by General Manager (GM), CR Ram Karan Yadav, Additional General Manager (AGM), CR Chittaranjan Swain, Principal Chief Medical Director (PCMD), CR Dr. Meera Arora and other officials of Central Railway. The implants will benefit patients at Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital (BAMH) in Byculla, Mumbai.

Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, a 366-bedded tertiary referral hospital of Central Railway, plays a crucial role in providing healthcare to patients from Central Railway and all Zones of Indian Railways. The hospital's ENT Department is renowned for its expertise in handling the entire spectrum of ear, nose, and throat care, including pioneering Cochlear Implant Surgery since 2004, when only few hospitals all over the country were performing this operation. It is also a Centre of Excellence in the ENT field carrying about 30 Cochlear Implants per year.

Cochlear Implants are electronic devices designed for individuals with severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss (Hearing loss more than 70 dB / 80- 100%). They are used in cases of deafness in both Children (born deaf since birth) and Adults (Post lingual - Adult becoming deaf after acquisition of speech). These implants are a lifeline for both children and adults who do not benefit from hearing aids. Best results of Cochlear Implants are obtained in younger children. The younger, the better. The hospital, performing around 30 Cochlear Implants annually, has been a beacon of hope for those awaiting surgery.

In pursuit of its commitment to social responsibility, Central Railway sought collaboration with organisations having robust Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs. Wabtec Corporation responded to the call by generously donating High-End Cochlear Implants manufactured in Austria by MED-EL.

A compelling presentation on the "Cochlear Implant and Hearing Outcome of Patients" treated at Dr. BAM Hospital, offering valuable insights was delivered by Dr. Deepak Dalmia. General Manager Ram Karan Yadav also shared thoughts on CSR initiatives during the event. The initiative reaffirms Central Railway's commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility for those in need.