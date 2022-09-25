Coast Guard Officers honoured

In a glitterati ladden FICCI CASCADE Annual flagship event organized at Hotel Shangri-la, New Delhi, two ICG officers earned appreciations amongst others vigilant enforcement officers, who have seized illicit contrabands and supported a clean economy.

The event titled MASCRADE 2022 is the 8th in series on the theme ‘Unleashing the Power of Consumers in the Fight Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting’. Commandant Md Shahnawaz, TM Commanding Officer ICGS Mandapam and Dy Comdt DS Jamwal 68 ACV SQN were adjudged as the best performing ICG officers for their exemplary contribution in Anti-Smuggling and counterfeiting operations for the period 2021-22 by CASCADE (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Destroying the Economy). The honours were presented by Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

M. Venkaiah Naidu, Former Vice President of India delivered the inaugural address for the ceremony.

Known to be a renowned International forum, MASCRADE this year has featured several senior functionaries from leading international organisations, such as World Customs Organization (WCO), INTERPOL, United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Organization for Economic Corporation and Development (OECD), US Homeland Security, and Australian Border Force.

The event covered various economic conditions in which distinguished Indian and international experts have discussed ways to empower consumers to lead the battle against the menace of smuggling and counterfeiting.