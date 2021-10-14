Coast Guard Commanders’ Conference -2021

The 38th Coast Guard Commanders Conference was held from 9-11 Oct 2021 at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi. Commanders’ Conference is an annual meet of senior Coast Guard Commanders to discuss and review ICG operational preparedness, future roadmap and macro issues pertaining to Coastal Security and maritime safety. Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh addressed the inaugural session of the conference on 9th Oct 2021. He was given an overview on the ongoing developments and future expansion plans of Indian Coast Guard by the Director General Indian Coast Guard. The RM in his address lauded efforts of ICG for being the vanguard in the field of maritime search and rescue and pollution response and emphasized to continue drive against contraband and drug trafficking.

Later, General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff also addressed senior officers of Coast Guard. He elucidated significance of integrated operations and maintaining coherence in responding to Maritime security threats. The CDS was briefed about new projects and preparedness of Coast Guard towards maintaining Coastal Security as well as the recent fire fighting and preventive pollution response operations Sagar Aaraksha I and II and various drug/ contraband interdictions. During the conference various legitimate legal maritime issues related to Safe, Secure and clean seas as also the way ahead to counter Maritime crimes were discussed. The annual meeting of Coast Guard Benevolent Association (CGBA) was also conducted on the side lines of the Commanders Conference that culminated on 11 Oct 21.

