CMD OIL calls for committed performance by partnering companies in OIL Partners' Meet 2023

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 01:22 AM IST
Oil India Limited, India’s oldest Exploration & Production Company organized a Partners’ Meet 2023 on 21.02.2023 in New Delhi seeking meaningful support from its partnering entities of vendors/ suppliers in fulfilling Company’s Mission 4+ target. As a step towards its commitment of ensuring India’s energy security and making India less import dependent, the company has adopted a 3-pronged strategy of enhanced exploration activities with leap of faith exploration acreage of 50,000 plus sqkm pan India; Mission 4+ to expedite & augment domestic production of crude oil & natural gas; and expand its alternate energy portfolio aimed at achieving Net Zero by 2040. 

The Meet was chaired by Dr. Ranjit Rath, Chairman & Managing Director OIL in presence of Shri Pankaj Kumar Goswami, Director (Operations), Shri Ashok Das, Director (HR), Shri Amit Saran, Chief Vigilance Officer, Senior Officials from Government e-Marketplace (GeM), OIL’s Independent External Monitors and senior officials from OIL, wherein 30 enthusiastic partnering entities participated and interacted with OIL Management in an engaging session.

Dr. Rath, in his address to the partners, reiterated the need for enhanced partnerships that goes beyond the commercial facets between OIL and its partners. He acknowledged the support of the partners in the growth of the company and said, “A committed performance by the partnering companies is imperative for India's E&P Sector.”

