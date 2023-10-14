CM, Assam inaugurates Sports Training Centre at Jorhat Centre supported by OIL & NRL under CSR

Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM, Assam inaugurated the Centre for Developing Sports Training, Rehabilitation at Jorhat today. OIL and NRL under its CSR has financially supported setting-up of the high-performance sports training and rehabilitation centre, to cater to the needs of budding talents as well as sports persons of the state while providing a scientific approach to deal with issues related to sports.

The event was also graced by Smt Ajanta Neog, Minister of Finance, Women & Child Development, Assam; Topon Kumar Gogoi, Member of Parliament, Jorhat; Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Hitendra Nath Goswami, MLA, Jorhat; Rupjyoti Kurmi, MLA, Mariani; Dr. Ranjit Rath, CMD OIL & Chairman NRL; Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, MD, NRL; Ms. Pooja Suri, Independent Director, OIL and Atindra Roychoudhury, RCE, OIL.

The high-performance sports training and rehabilitation centre at Jorhat is being operated and executed under the technical expertise of Olympic Gold Medalist and Ace shooter Abhinav Bindra’s Abhinav Futuristics Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, CM said that the sports centre will be the latest addition to building high-quality sports infrastructure in the state. While appreciating the support of OIL and NRL, he reiterated that the centre at Jorhat will bring about qualitative improvement in the sporting landscape of the state.

