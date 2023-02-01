'Clean Linen' workshop organized at ECR

Taking serious note of complaints received by passengers regarding stains etc. on linen provided in trains by East Central Railway, several steps have been taken to provide better linen service to the passengers. In this series, a workshop based on 'Clean Linen' was organized at the Mechanized Laundry at Danapur recently to further improve the linen services provided to passengers in trains by East Central Railway. During this workshop a presentation was made on the linen washing process, machinery and chemicals used by the Railway Laundry. One-to-one interaction with the staff was also done to further improve the linen services

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)