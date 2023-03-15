CII Maharashtra gets new leadership for 2023-2024

Robin Banerjee, President, Caprihans India Ltd, has been elected as the new Chairman of CII Maharashtra State Council 2023-24 and Hakimuddin Ali, Executive Director, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Group, as Vice Chairman. The CII Maharashtra State Council has adopted Maharashtra@100: Empowering Growth through Sustainability, Innovation and Technology as the theme for the year 2023-24. This will include various initiatives to support small and medium enterprises, encourage the growth of key sectors such as manufacturing and IT, and enhancing skills of the labour and workforce in sectors. We will work with Indian Women Network (IWN) in mentoring women leaders. Also, we will work closely with YI (Young Indians) in this journey. Robin Banerjee succeeds Sriram Narayanan, Managing Director, Endress+Hauser (India) Automation Instrumentation Pvt. Ltd.

Mr Banerjee is a Chartered Accountant (FCA), Cost Accountant (FCMA) and Company Secretary (FCS). Mr Banerjee served in several multi-national global corporations in senior leadership positions, including Hindustan Unilever (as GM), Arcelor-Mittal Germany (as MD), Thomas Cook (Executive Director), Essar Steel (Executive Director), Suzlon Energy (Group CFO and member of Board). He is experienced in the areas of Business Management, Finance, Accounting, Audit, Economics, Procurement, International Trade & others.

Mr Banerjee is a Member of the Board of Studies for Independent Directors and Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Govt of India. He has received the’ Ethical Business Award’ for 2018-19 from Rotary International.

He has authored 3 best-selling business non-fiction books titled:

1. “Corporate Frauds: Now Bigger, Broader, Bolder”

2. “Who Cheats & How”

3. “Who Blunders and How”

Mr Hakimuddin Ali is a Graduate Mechanical Engineer from NIT Raipur with an Executive MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur and from INSEAD, Fontainebleau France.

As an Executive Director of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Group (a pioneer in the cement manufacturing for over eight decades since 1939), Ali is responsible for the revival of acquired Murali Cement Business in Maharashtra as a P&L. Murli Industries has installed capacity of 3 million tons per annum in Chandrapur district as well the captive thermal power plant of 50MW and a paper and solvent extraction units in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Ali worked as Imerys India Chairman & Managing Director and Director Strategy & BD, Africa, India & Middle East for 11 years. Imerys comprised of 5 BUS in the domain of speciality minerals and products like Refractories, Carbonates, Ceramics and Alumina Cements.

Prior to this Ali, worked for about 18 years in Tata Steel and Tata Bluescope Steel in Cement Division, Steel Division, Colour Coated Division in various capacities of Operations, Maintenance, Supply Chain and Human Resources. He is the Past Chairman, CII Vidarbha Zonal Council.