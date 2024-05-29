CII Ideation Session on Fostering Efforts towards Sustainability by Healthcare Facilities held in Mumbai

Liroye Silveiraa Photography

“Mumbai is the first city in India to have developed a Climate Action Plan aimed at creating measurable impacts, with a vision for a net-zero Mumbai by 2050”, said by Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, IRS, Additional Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, during his inaugural address at the Ideation Session on Fostering Efforts towards Sustainability by Healthcare Facilities, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Western Region in collaboration with The SACH Initiative supported by USAID India, implemented by CHRI a PATH affiliate pivotal ideation session in Mumbai. This session convened representatives from more than twenty healthcare facilities to foster sustainability efforts within healthcare services by integrating innovative solutions and sustainable practices.

The session aimed to harness collective intelligence to address the complex challenges posed by climate change and human health. Discussions centered around identifying risks and opportunities associated with sustainability in healthcare, including exploring environmental, reputational, financial, operational, and regulatory risks, as well as opportunities for cost savings, market exposure, and innovation. Participants also delved into the Menu of Interventions developed by SACH Initiative, a strategic framework that includes potential sustainable practices like energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, and sustainable food practices, etc.

Further discussions aimed to provide a roadmap for healthcare facilities to navigate their climate and health challenges. Emphasis was placed on prioritizing actions such as implementing green infrastructure and enhancing energy management to fortify facilities against climate impacts.

During his inaugural address, Dr. Shinde outlined several of BMC’s initiatives designed to mitigate the effects of climate change on human health, including the planting of 200,000 trees in Miyawaki forests and the development of six sewage treatment plants. Additionally, efforts to reduce waste in three landfill sites through decentralized processing have collectively enhanced the city's resilience to environmental challenges. He also noted significant improvements in reducing waterlogging in the city over the past year.

Adding to the session, Dr. Daksha Shah, Executive Health Officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, emphasized the importance of creating focused awareness campaigns that incorporate comprehensive climate and health messages, as well as building the capacity of healthcare workers in these areas. She highlighted the need for healthcare facilities to increase their reporting on climate indicators to the corporation, thereby fostering a more responsive healthcare environment. Additionally, Dr. Shah stressed the need to develop micro-evidence to better attribute health impacts to climatic changes.

Welcoming the participants at the session, Joy Chakraborty, Chairman of CII Hospital Tech 2024 and Chief Operating Officer at PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, said Indian cities are at the frontlines of climate change. Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and air pollution threaten public health. He also added, The SACH initiative recognizes this vulnerability and by working together, we can build healthier, more sustainable cities for all Indians.

During her theme setting address, Dr. Tarang Gianchandani, Co-Chairperson of CII Western Region Sub-Committee on Healthcare and Group CEO – Healthcare Initiatives & CEO at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital spoke about the impact of climate change on the spread of vector-borne diseases. Warmer temperatures and increased humidity create ideal breeding grounds for mosquitos, leading to a rise in cases of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. She added that how SACH initiative by bringing all diverse stakeholders to the table, SACH fosters concerted action on climate and health in Indian cities.

Additionally, Arvind Kumar, Senior Advisor for Strategic Partnerships, USAID India, showcased the initiatives implemented by USAID in Maharashtra. He detailed the interventions that healthcare facilities can adopt to address climate and health challenges effectively.

This ideation session represented a significant step forward in integrating sustainable practices within healthcare facilities. It aimed to bolster the resilience and sustainability of healthcare delivery systems in response to climate change, thereby securing a healthier future for Mumbai.