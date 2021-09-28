Chief Postmaster releases Special Cover with Special Cancellation on late Dhirubhai Mehta

H.C. Agrawal, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle released a Special Cover with Special Cancellation on late Dhirubhai Mehta, an eminent Philatelist worldwide on 25.09.2021 at 2nd floor auditorium, Annex Bldg, Mumbai GPO. The dignitaries were also present for the function, Vijay Khanna, Former PMG Mumbai and CPMG J & K, Damyanti Pittie- President PCI, Secretary PSI, Rajesh Kumar Bagri- Hon. Secretary General, PCI Manish Mehta S/o late Dhirubhai Mehta and Kapil Gogri, Member Governing Council, PCI/PSI.

Late Dhirubhai Mehta was the President of The philatelic Society of India since 1997 to 2020 and also the Fellow of The Royal Philatelic Society London (FRPSL) since 1986. He was the editor of The Philatelic Journal of India (PJI) since 1957 and a member of the Philatelic Advisory Committee (PAC), Ministry of Communications, Government of India. He had won many laurels at National & International Exhibitions. He also served as a National Commissioner & Jury at many International Philatelic Exhibitions. The Philatelic Society of India had very successfully organised the CENTIPEX-1997, INPEX-2013 and INPEX-2017 National Philatelic Exhibitions under his aegis. Dhirubhai has left behind a wonderful legacy to be carried forward by the Indian Philatelic Community.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 10:56 PM IST