LIC inks historic agreement ‘Print To Post’ with Department Of Post

LIC of India and The Department of Posts, Government of India have entered into an Agreement for Print to Post solutions. The Print to Post solutions is provided by the Department of Posts, Government of India for printing and dispatch of the Policy Booklet issued under a Life Insurance policy. LIC of India is availing these solutions and an Agreement to that effect was signed at the Headquarters of LIC in Mumbai on 27th of September 2021, in the presence of officials of LIC of India and The Department of Posts. Present for the event were M.R. Kumar, Chairperson of LIC of India and the Managing Directors, Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Raj Kumar, Mini Ipe, and Praveen Kumar, Executive Director (New Business & Reinsurance). The Department of Posts, was represented by Ajay Kumar Roy, Dy. Director General, Postal Directorate, New Delhi, T M Sreelatha, Post Master General & K A Devaraj, Director of Postal Services (Headquarters), Telengana Circle and Ganesh V Sawaleshwarkar, Post Master General, Navi Mumbai Region, Maharashtra Circle.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:34 PM IST