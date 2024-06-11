Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Yuvashakti Career Camp resumes in Maharashtra

Mangal Prabhat Lodha |

The Department of Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation will once again conduct the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Yuvashakti Career Guidance Program across Maharashtra from June 10. The online inauguration of this guidance camp was done on Monday by Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. The inauguration ceremony was organized by the Government Training Institute of Aundh at Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Auditorium in Pune. This program will be conducted at 350 locations in Maharashtra starting June 10, assisting youths in selecting appropriate career and education opportunities. Counseling on various career opportunities will be provided not only to students but also to parents.

Guidance on topics such as post-secondary education and courses, college admission processes, time management tests, educational scholarship schemes, loan information, and expert advice from various fields will be available to students. Future employment opportunities, personality development, resume building, interview preparation, training based on new technologies, and job opportunities will also be covered. Students can contact their local ITI to take advantage of this opportunity.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha extended his best wishes to the students and urged them to make the most of this opportunity. More than 800 students attended the program. With the aim of emphasizing the importance of skill training in career selection, Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centers will be established in 1,000 colleges by the Department of Skill Development. Additionally, to provide students with job opportunities abroad, an International Skill Development Institute will be established in each revenue district.