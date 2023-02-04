Central Railway’s special gift to Matheran tourists – Air-conditioned Saloon Coach to be attached on request

Central Railway will attach a special AC Saloon coach to the Matheran Toy train for the benefit of its passengers. The AC Saloon Coach attached to the toy train will be an eight seater coach and will be available for booking from Neral to Matheran and back on a round trip basis for same day as well as for overnight stay. The timings of the train and the charges for the AC saloon coach are as under:

Timings of train:

Neral to Matheran

Trip-A Neral Dep. 08.50 am Matheran Arr. 11.30 am

Trip-B Neral Dep. 10.25 am Matheran Arr. 01.05 pm

Matheran to Neral

Trip-C Matheran Dep. 02.45 pm Neral Arr. 04.30 pm

Trip-D Matheran Dep. 04.00 pm Neral Arr. 06.40 pm

Fare Structure

Round trip to be completed on same day: Week days Rs.32,088/- including tax Weekends Rs.44,608/- including tax

For a round trip journey for the same day, one can choose option of either trip i.e. A+C or B+D

Round trip with overnight stay: Week days Rs.32,088/- including tax + detention charges at Rs.1,500/- per hour Weekends Rs.44,608/- including tax + detention charges at Rs.1,800/- per hour

For a round trip journey with overnight stay, one can choose option of either trip i.e. A or B and return C or D

Interested parties can book the AC saloon by making an advance payment of 20% of the total fare of the plan chosen, 7 days prior to the date of journey along with a refundable security deposit of Rs.10,000/- .The balance 80% of the amount will have to be paid 48 hours prior to the date of journey, failing which the advance amount and security deposit will be forfeited and the booking will be treated as cancelled. No refund will be given if booking is cancelled within 48 hours.

Bookings can be done with the Chief Booking Supervisor, Neral or at any of the nearest stations on Central Railway through UPI, POS or cash. In case payment is made at station other than Neral then the money receipt number should be communicated to Neral office not later than the day of deposit.

For further details, please contact the Chief Booking Supervisor, Neral.

The Neral-Matheran Toy train, which is more than 100 years old, is one among the few mountain railways in India and travelling in the AC Saloon in the toy train will not only be a one of its kind experience but will also add to the thrill of watching Nature closely and immersing oneself in the serenity of the natural environment of Matheran.

