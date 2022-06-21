Central Railway’s “Restaurant on Wheels” – an innovative concept increasing passenger satisfaction

Central Railway is one of the railways to start Restaurant On Wheels - an unique dining experience in a rail-themed setting - under the innovative ideas of catering policy.

The first of CR's ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ opened at CSMT Mumbai on 18th October 2021 is a modified coach mounted on rails, located at the Heritage Gully, opposite to platform no 18 at CSMT. The Heritage gully has rail artefacts including narrow gauge locomotives, parts of old printing press etc. Named as Bogie-Wogie this is a fine-dining place offering a unique experience to diners and accommodates 40 patrons inside the coach with 10 tables. The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that diners can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting. It has become a landmark eating house in the area with an approximate 60,000 visitors from its opening till date.

This was followed by a similar restaurant coach mounted on rails outside Nagpur railway station which was opened on 3rd February 2022. The exact look of a Railway Coach has been provided to the restaurant coach. While decorating the coach, important places of Nagpur city have been considered. Also the original colour and design of coach has been maintained. This restaurant with 10 tables and accommodating 40 patrons has had an approximate 30000 visitors till date.

These restaurants offer North, South, continental and other cuisines and the rates and menu are decided by Licensee and approved by Railways are as per market rates. Railway plans to explore the possibility of opening similar restaurants at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Neral, Lonavala and Igatpuri stations on Mumbai division and at Akurdi, Baramati, Chinchwad & Miraj stations on on Pune Division. These Restaurant on Wheels theme are superb example of passenger friendly initiatives combined with novel ideas of revenue generation.