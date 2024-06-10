Central Railway’s Matunga Workshop Sports Committee successfully organizes Box Cricket Tournament for employees

Central Railway’s Matunga Workshop Sports Committee under the leadership of its Chairman, Chief Workshop Manager Vivek Acharya successfully organized a twelve day-long Box Cricket Tournament for the employees of Matunga Workshop.

The tournament commenced on 27th May and featured 40 teams, each representing a section of the workshop. It concluded on 07th June amid a lot of fanfare. The final match was played between Wheel Shop and Electrical Fan Shop, with the former winning a closely fought contest in the final over of the game.

The finale also included the final of the inaugural Ladies’ Module of the tournament, where 4 teams of women staff of Matunga Workshop participated with much gusto. The match was won by ‘Technician Girls’ team which beat ‘General Office’ team. Another friendly match was played between the teams of Workshop Officers and Workshop Engineers, and was won by the latter.

Around 500 staff participated in the tournament and the finale itself garnered over 1000 spectators who turned up to support their colleagues in huge numbers with inimitable enthusiasm.

Trophies were awarded for the best player of the tournament and also the best batsman, bowler and fielder.

The Chief Workshop Manager, Vivek Acharya congratulated the winners and the participants alike. He emphasized upon the need to build an even more efficient and amenable work-environment at the workshop, which had increased its year-on-year production by more than 350 coaches in FY 2024-25. He also appreciated the efforts of the Sports Committee and encouraged the staff to continue improving the production quality through cooperation, sportsmanship and camaraderie.

The tournament was sponsored by Canara Bank, Matunga branch.