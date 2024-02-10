Central Railway's Material Management Department organizes

Central Railway's Material Management Department continues its commitment towards employee motivation and development through its innovative initiative, "ANUBHUTI." On February 7, 2024, the department had the honour of hosting distinguished speaker Dr. Mahendra B Gangurde, Chief Medical Superintendent of Mumbai Division, Central Railway.

Jagmohan Garg Principal Chief Materials Manager Central Railway, on behalf of the Department, extended a warm welcome to Dr. Gangurde, acknowledging his remarkable contributions in the field of medicine and sports.

Dr. Mahendra B Gangurde in his captivating talk titled "Fitness Without Medications: Preventing Heart Attacks, Strokes, and Controlling BP and Diabetes," enlightened the audience on the importance of holistic health and wellness. Drawing from his extensive knowledge, he shared invaluable insights on maintaining fitness, preventing heart diseases, managing hypertension and diabetes, and leading a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, he discussed spirituality and stress management, highlighting the significance of mental well-being in overall health.

Dr. Gangurde brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of medicine and sports. His impressive credentials include an MBBS from Sion Hospital, Mumbai, and diplomas in Sports Medicine from the National Institute of Sports, Sports Authority of India, Patiala, and Masters in Sports and Exercise Medicine from Cardiff University, UK. He has served as an Anti-Doping Officer for numerous national and international sports championships and is a trusted sports doctor for Railways sports events across all categories.

Dr. Gangurde's multifaceted personality as a marathon runner, trainer, painter, and spiritual speaker added a unique dimension to the session, enriching the audience's experience. The session proved to be both informative and enlightening, leaving the audience with practical tips and strategies for improving their health and well-being.

The “ANUBHUTI” lecture series aims to hone the skills of leadership, team building, and efficient work delivery through teamwork.